Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNappy change: Dutch to turn diapers into furniture

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Fed-up with a growing mountain of stinking disposable nappies, a Dutch firm Tuesday started building the country's first recycling plant to turn poo into profit.

Plastic from the nappies extracted by the facility in the central Dutch town of Weurt near Nijmegen will have a second life as household items like garden furniture or flower pots.

"In total, we plan to process some 15,000 tonnes of nappies a year," Harrie Arends, spokesman for the ARN energy company which will run the plant, told AFP.

Worldwide, disposable diapers are a major source of pollution with millions of tonnes being dumped in landfills every year, forming a major health hazard according to environmental watchdogs.

Slated to start its first recycling operations by December, the factory will initially have one steel "reactor" which uses high-pressure steam to separate plastic compounds in disposable nappies from urine and faeces.

"The old disposable nappies are heated to 250 degrees Celsius (480 degrees Fahrenheit) under 40 bars of pressure and everything becomes liquified," said Arends.

"Once cooled down, the plastic compound granules float on top and will be separated from the rest of the content which is basically sewage."

The plastic is then put through a granulator to be used for a variety of goods.

The sewage generates gas and is turned into fuel for power stations and fertiliser, while the rest is piped to a nearby sewage treatment plant.

Arends said the company's first reactor would have a 5,000 litre-capacity, and added that there were plans to build two more.

The treatment capacity remained a drop in the ocean however, since 144,000 tonnes of dirty nappies are produced in The Netherlands each year according to environmental organisation Milieu Centraal.

Arends also said that a number of engineering challenges remained in the process, which researcher Willem Elsinga has worked on for the last seven years.

"One is to turn it into a fully-automated system in which the nappies go in one end and the product comes out the other," Arends said.

More about Netherlands, Environment, Baby, Offbeat
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Carrie Underwood celebrates album release at Opry City Stage Special
Nanny actress to host Cancer Schmancer Master Class Health Summit
Key new features with iOS 12 for iPhone
Historic tornado outbreak brings death, destruction to Richmond
Review: TIFF 2018: ‘White Boy Rick’ makes a lot of poor decisions Special
World's first hydrogen fuel cell powered train to run in Germany
Germany rolls out world's first hydrogen train
Review: Sarah Brightman ethereal on 'Sogni,' to release new album Special
Syria shoots down Russian plane during Israeli air strike
Tusk suggests EU Brexit summit to avert 'catastrophe'