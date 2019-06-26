Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNajib's former deputy hit with new graft charges in Malaysia

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Malaysia's former deputy premier under scandal-plagued ex-leader Najib Razak was hit with seven fresh corruption charges Wednesday for allegedly receiving about $3 million in bribes.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, now an opposition leader who was a key figure in the former regime, has now been charged with a total of 54 counts of corruption since his long-ruling coalition lost power last year.

The latest charges relate to allegations that he received Sg$4.2 million ($3.1 million) in 2017 and 2018 from a company in exchange for extending their contract to issue visas.

Ahmad Zahid pleaded not guilty to all counts during a court appearance in Kuala Lumpur and was freed on bail. If found guilty, the 66-year-old faces a lengthy jail term.

He has denied all previous charges levelled at him.

He is also set to face a further 33 charges in court Thursday for allegedly receiving $10 million in kickbacks, according to the anti-graft agency.

The veteran politician is president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the lynchpin in a coalition of parties that ruled Malaysia from independence in 1957 until their shock defeat in May polls.

But he has been placed on leave since he was first charged in October.

Najib has also been arrested and charged over allegations he oversaw the plundering of state fund 1MDB, a scandal that played a major part in the election defeat.

He has been on trial over the allegations since April.

US authorities say more than $4.5 billion was misappropriated from the fund and spent on everything from yachts to artwork.

More about Malaysia, Corruption, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Chatting with Ryan Held: Olympic gold medalist swimmer Special
Meet Matt Grevers: Six-time Olympic medalist, American swimmer Special
US border chief quits amid outcry over child detainees
The long read: Nigeria's War of the Land
Bitcoin well over $11,000 and closing in on $11,500
In the heart of the metropolis, a king of Nigeria's herder Fulani
Texas governor sends 1,000 National Guards to the Mexican border
Marcelo Chierighini to compete for New York Breakers in the ISL
Migrant issue looms large on 'weary' Samos for Greek elections
Iran air defence missiles must be taken seriously: experts