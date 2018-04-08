Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageN. Korea ready to discuss denuclearization with US: report

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

North Korean officials have told their US counterparts that Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss denuclearization, an assurance that could pave the way for a meeting with President Donald Trump, reports said Sunday.

It is the first time the offer was made directly to Washington, after it was previously conveyed through South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-yong.

"The US has confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," a Trump administration official told The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post on Sunday.

Washington stunned observers when it announced last month it had agreed to a historic first meeting between Trump and Kim to be held by the end of May.

But Pyongyang has not followed up with Washington since, which the Journal suggested may indicate that Seoul overstated the North's willingness to negotiate over its own nuclear arsenal.

No specifics have yet emerged concerning the date or venue of the proposed summit.

More about US, Politics, Security, NKorea
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Nanoparticles assisting with cancer drug discovery
Trump sees trade deal with 'friend' Xi
Most financial institutions report digital will change banking
UK fishermen launch nationwide protests over Brexit
'Strong suspicion' Syrian regime behind Douma chemical attack: Turkey
Turkey deports hundreds of Afghan migrants after influx
Digital hub aims to improve youth mental health
Review: Bobby Bare reinstated as Grand Ole Opry member on 83rd birthday Special
Syria 'chemical attack': what we know
Spread of fluted-point technology in Canada's Ice-Free Corridor