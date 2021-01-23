Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMoscow police detain Navalny supporters at rally

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Police in Moscow on Saturday began detaining supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he called for demonstrations across the country against President Vladimir Putin's rule.

Navalny, 44, put out the call for nationwide protests after he was detained last week on arrival to Russia from Germany where he had been recuperating from a near-fatal attack with the Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok.

In the centre of the capital, police detained several Navalny supporters ahead of the 2:00 pm (1100 GMT) official start of the rally, when protesters are expected to march towards the Kremlin, AFP reporters said.

OVD-Info, a group that monitors political detentions, said more than 200 anti-Kremlin protesters had been swept up by law enforcement in around 30 cities across Russia.

Russian authorities ramped up pressure on Navalny's aides on the eve of the protests, handing short jail terms and fines to his close associates for violating protest legislation and urging people to take to the streets.

Russia's media watchdog had also issued a warning to social media platforms that hosted calls for a large turnout at Saturday's demonstrations.

Navalny's arrest sparked sharp condemnation from the leaders of Western countries who echoed calls from the Russian opposition for his release.

More about Russia, Politics, Opposition, Navalny
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Russia wages online battle against TikTok and YouTube
Review: Olivia Newton-John, Chloe Lattanzi stun in 'Window in the Wall' Special
Saudi intercepts 'hostile target' over capital
Dan Reardon to release 'Backseat Love' country single
Trump mulled replacing attorney general over election results: US media
Endangered Siamese crocodile in rare sighting at Thai national park
Iran calls on Biden to 'unconditionally' lift US sanctions
Chuck Schumer: New US Senate leader faces trial by fire
Biden administration to review US-Taliban withdrawal deal
Op-Ed: The insanity of Australia’s Google-Facebook paying for news links