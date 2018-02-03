Moscow on Saturday denounced the "bellicose" and "anti-Russian" nature of new US nuclear policy, warning it would take necessary measures to ensure its own security.

"The bellicose and anti-Russian nature of this document is obvious," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it was "deeply disappointed".

"We must take into account the approaches that are now circulating in Washington and take necessary measures to ensure our security," the ministry said.

The Pentagon on Friday revealed plans to revamp its nuclear arsenal, largely in response to Russian actions in recent years.

The United States already has a massive nuclear arsenal, including 150 B-61 nukes stored across multiple European countries that can be configured for low-yield options.

The new weapons envisioned by the Pentagon would be launchable from submarines or ships, so would not need to be stockpiled in Europe.

Moscow also said the move was "an attempt to put into question (Russia's) right to legitimate defence".

"We hope that Washington is conscious of the high level of danger," the new policy represents, it said.

The document is filled "with all sorts of anti-Russian cliches" and "ends with unfounded allegations" that Russia has breached agreements on arms control.

The foreign ministry said Russia would "strictly respect its obligations in respect to all the international accords."

The US says Russia has developed, tested and deployed an intermediate-range missile system that breaks its commitments under a 1987 treaty between Washington and the Soviet Union.

Moscow has repeatedly denied claims that its recent deployment of a land-based missile system breaks the treaty.