Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMoscow denounces 'anti-Russian' US nuclear policy

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in Politics

Moscow on Saturday denounced the "bellicose" and "anti-Russian" nature of new US nuclear policy, warning it would take necessary measures to ensure its own security.

"The bellicose and anti-Russian nature of this document is obvious," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it was "deeply disappointed".

"We must take into account the approaches that are now circulating in Washington and take necessary measures to ensure our security," the ministry said.

The Pentagon on Friday revealed plans to revamp its nuclear arsenal, largely in response to Russian actions in recent years.

The United States already has a massive nuclear arsenal, including 150 B-61 nukes stored across multiple European countries that can be configured for low-yield options.

The new weapons envisioned by the Pentagon would be launchable from submarines or ships, so would not need to be stockpiled in Europe.

Moscow also said the move was "an attempt to put into question (Russia's) right to legitimate defence".

"We hope that Washington is conscious of the high level of danger," the new policy represents, it said.

The document is filled "with all sorts of anti-Russian cliches" and "ends with unfounded allegations" that Russia has breached agreements on arms control.

The foreign ministry said Russia would "strictly respect its obligations in respect to all the international accords."

The US says Russia has developed, tested and deployed an intermediate-range missile system that breaks its commitments under a 1987 treaty between Washington and the Soviet Union.

Moscow has repeatedly denied claims that its recent deployment of a land-based missile system breaks the treaty.

More about US, Military, Nuclear, Russia, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Armin van Buuren infectious on funky 'Sex, Love & Water' single Special
Adam Lambert and Queen to tour Germany and Italy in 2018
Second baby hit by salmonella from Lactalis milk in Spain
Review: Lisa Lampanelli terrific at The Theatre at Westbury in New York Special
Flu epidemic grows along with some shortages of medical supplies
Syrian Kurds mourn female fighter shown mutilated in video
Tesla in talks to build 'megacharger' stations for its trucks
Trump and Tillerson: Who speaks for America?
Seven Turkish soldiers die in Syria, including five in tank attack
10th largest cryptocoin NEM struggles to survive after coin theft