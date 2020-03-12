Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMormon Church halts all public gatherings worldwide

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

The Mormon Church announced Thursday it is suspending all public ceremonies and gatherings of its members around the world over the new coronavirus pandemic.

The church said it took the measures after consulting government and medical officials, and had "sought the Lord's guidance in these matters."

The suspension until further notice affects "all public gatherings of Church members" including worship and conferences, a letter to members said.

"Where possible, leaders should conduct any essential leadership meetings via technology," added the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as it is officially known.

Founded in 1830, the church bases its headquarters in the western US state of Utah, and claims 16 million members.

More than half of them live outside the United States.

The virus has infected nearly 131,500 people in 116 countries and territories worldwide and caused 4,925 deaths, according to an AFP tally.

More about Health, Virus, US, Religion, Mormon
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Beyond human toll, coronavirus could shake up global politics
Locals and MP claim that US Somalia attack kills 6 civilians
How China turned the tide on the coronavirus
Formula One in turmoil as season-opening Australian Grand Prix cancelled
COVID-19 patients can remain infectious for weeks after recovery
Chinese official claims US may have brought virus to China
New homes offer some relief for Syria's desperate displaced
Adam Fleming opens up about 'The Dare Project,' sequel to 'Dare' Special
Chinese official claims US may have brought virus to China
Canada intelligence committee warns of 'brazen' interference by China, Russia