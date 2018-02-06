Police seized 3.3 tonnes of cocaine and arrested 21 people in coordinated raids involving five Latin American countries, Colombia said Tuesday.

Most of the drug was meant to be shipped to Central America and the United States.

The seizures stemmed from an operation coordinated by Colombia and the US Drug Enforcement Administration, with support from the governments of Guatemala, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama.

The largest amount seized was 856 kilos (1,900 pounds) in Colombia, the world's largest producer of coca leaf and of cocaine itself, according to the United Nations.