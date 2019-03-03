By By Karen Graham 45 mins ago in World Ottawa - Mexico has announced there won't be a new NAFTA deal with the United States unless President Donald Trump lefts the tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed on Mexico, tariffs it also imposed on Canada The Canadian government pushed to improve worker's rights in Mexico, siding with the U.S. on wanting to level the playing field between Mexico's workers and workers in their countries, especially in the auto industry. Interestingly, worker's rights was a key platform of Mexico's new government under socialist reformer Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO). US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer led the talks to renegotiate NAFTA and is a veteran of the 1980s trade conflicts with Japan NICHOLAS KAMM, AFP “With the agreement or without the agreement, this is something central to President Lopez Obrador — strengthening workers’ rights and strengthening trade deals in Mexico,” said de la Mora. The AMLO government wants the Labor Reform package ratified by Mexico's Congress before they adjourn on April 30 "so we can reflect the commitments that we've made under the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement in domestic legislation." This means the new agreement will be sent to the Mexican Congress for ratification after it reconvenes on Sept. 1, she said. But none of this will happen unless the United States lifts its so-called section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum exports, said de la Mora, reports Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum from Mexico and Canada, citing a controversial Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland (L), Mexican Economy Minister Idelfonso Guajardo (C) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer pose during the seventh round of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) talks in Mexico City Ronaldo SCHEMIDT, AFP During a public panel in Washington D.C. recently, Canada's Transport Minister Marc Garneau told Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, the tariffs are "a serious impediment to us moving forward on what is the best trade deal in the world." Trudeau spoke to Trump on Thursday and "raised the issue of steel and aluminum tariffs and expressed the need for the removal of tariffs," the Prime Minister's Office said. If the tariffs are not lifted, Mexico will be happy with the current NAFTA agreement, which still remains enforce, says de la Mora. "We hope to have this new agreement in place. But in the absence of the new agreement, we know that NAFTA is good enough," she said. Mexican senators who were in Ottawa the past week to conference with their Canadian parliamentary counterparts agreed with de la Mora's assessment. "We are going to approve it, but right now our government is trying to deal with this (the tariffs)," Sen. Antares Guadalupe said in an interview. Senator Hector Vasconcelos, the head of the Mexican Senate's foreign-affairs committee, was asked what would happen if the new trade agreement wasn't ratified. "Life goes on, I assure you," he said, referring to the current NAFTA. "It's good enough and we will try to get it better. That's what we are going to do. We have to discuss a lot in Mexico." But in the absence of the new agreement, we know that NAFTA is good enough," she said.Mexican senators who were in Ottawa the past week to conference with their Canadian parliamentary counterparts agreed with de la Mora's assessment. "We are going to approve it, but right now our government is trying to deal with this (the tariffs)," Sen. Antares Guadalupe said in an interview.Senator Hector Vasconcelos, the head of the Mexican Senate's foreign-affairs committee, was asked what would happen if the new trade agreement wasn't ratified. "Life goes on, I assure you," he said, referring to the current NAFTA. "It's good enough and we will try to get it better. That's what we are going to do. We have to discuss a lot in Mexico."