Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMexico murder rate soars with 7,667 killed in 3 months

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Some 7,667 people were killed in Mexico in the first quarter of 2018, up 20 percent on the same period last year, making it the most violent year in two decades, government figures showed Sunday.

In 2017, the figure stood at 6,406 violent deaths, according to the Mexican security services.

The worst month was March, when 2,729 people were killed, most of them shot dead. January's figure stood at 2,549 murders, with another 2,389 in February.

The bloodshed follows a proliferation of gangs involved in drug trafficking, as well as stealing fuel, kidnappings, extortion and other criminal activities.

In 2017, a total of 25,339 people were killed in Mexico, the highest number since monitoring began 10 years earlier.

The violence comes as Mexico gears up for a July 1 ballot that will include presidential elections as well as a vote for the two branches of Congress and a number of local seats.

More about Mexico, Drugs, Crime, Toll
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Canada to host the world's female foreign ministers
Karl Wolf discusses new single 'Way Low,' Akon, remembers Avicii Special
Bitcoin price briefly breaks through $9,000
Why the experiential supply chain is attractive to millennials
'World's oldest person' dies in Japan at 117
Jacob Young shares details on 'The Bold and The Beautiful' status
'No paramilitaries' among Bosnian Serbs, leader says
Review: Neil Young rocks on 'Roxy: Tonight's the Night' live album Special
Macron's party divided as France debates immigration law
Shrine to Osiris and bust of Roman emperor found in Egypt