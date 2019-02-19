EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: MEXICO CLOSES BORDER FACILITY IN PIEDRAS NEGRAS WHERE CARAVAN MIGRANTS WERE HELD. A US law enforcement official just sent me these pics with the words “everybody gone.” More info: https://t.co/aMEqJkK5fw pic.twitter.com/fYag6XEGZy

This is unprecedented. Look at all the US law enforcement vehicles lined up literally on the border across from where the caravan is. Border Patrol is calling it a “show of force.”https://t.co/JA4kIC8nNy pic.twitter.com/1r7gqP6znR