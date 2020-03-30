Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMerkel again tests negative for coronavirus

Listen | Print
By AFP     46 mins ago in World

Chancellor Angela Merkel's third coronavirus test has come back negative but the German leader will stay in home quarantine for the coming days, her spokesman said Monday.

Merkel, 65, has been in self-isolation at her Berlin flat for just over a week, after learning on March 22 that a doctor who gave her a vaccination two days earlier was infected with the virus.

"The chancellor's third test also turned out negative. The chancellor will continue to carry out her official business from her at-home quarantine in the coming days," spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if Merkel would undergo further testing.

People who have come into contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases are generally advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

While in isolation, Merkel has kept working and held government meetings via video link.

On Saturday she released an audio message thanking Germans for heeding the country's unprecedented confinement measures and avoiding unnecessary social contacts.

She also pleaded for patience, saying it was too soon to say when the restrictions could be eased.

Germany has recorded over 57,000 coronavirus cases and 455 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute for disease control.

More about Health, Virus, Germany, Merkel
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Global oil benchmark Brent crude dips below $20 per barrel
Wuhan's virus ground-zero market hides in plain sight
Police patrol streets as Zimbabwe begins coronavirus lockdown
Dyson to produce 15,000 ventilators for the health service Special
Saudi to raise oil exports to record levels as price war rages
Joe Diffie passed away at age 61 from complications of COVID-19
Saudi-led coalition air strikes hit rebel-held Yemen capital
Trump, Putin discuss oil price plunge, coronavirus
Essential Science: Why some medications make COVID-19 worse
Op-Ed: Snowden warns of US data surveillance with new pandemic tech