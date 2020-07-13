Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMalaysian news site faces contempt of court case

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

A Malaysian news site's chief editor was taken to court for alleged contempt Monday over readers' comments on the portal, with his lawyer warning the case could have a "chilling effect".

The case against Malaysiakini, an independent portal that has made a name for itself by reporting on the misdeeds of the ruling elite, and editor-in-chief Steven Gan was brought by the attorney general.

It relates to five readers' comments posted under an article that were critical of the judiciary, with the attorney general saying they had eroded public confidence in the courts.

Proceedings began Monday at the country's top court, with prosecutors arguing that Malaysiakini had facilitated publication of the remarks.

Steven Gan who co-founded Malaysiakini in 1999 could be jailed if judges rule against the site
Steven Gan, who co-founded Malaysiakini in 1999, could be jailed if judges rule against the site
Mohd RASFAN, AFP

But lawyers for the site said it had not intended to publish them, and they were removed quickly once police notified the portal.

Malaysiakini's lawyer Malik Imtiaz told the Federal Court that Gan "had nothing to do with" publishing the comments.

"There is nothing to show (Malaysiakini) wilfully turned a blind eye to the publication," he said, adding the case could have a "chilling effect".

The court said it would hand down a ruling at a later date.

Gan, who co-founded Malaysiakini in 1999, could be jailed if judges rule against the site.

Malaysiakini made a name for itself by reporting on the misdeeds of the ruling elite
Malaysiakini made a name for itself by reporting on the misdeeds of the ruling elite
Mohd RASFAN, AFP

Since a scandal-mired party seized power in Malaysia earlier this year, criminal probes have been launched into journalists, activists and opposition figures, in what critics say is a sweeping effort to silence dissent.

Last week police began an investigation into a group of Al Jazeera journalists, including five Australians, over a documentary about the plight of migrants in the country that had angered the government.

Malaysiakini is one of the country's leading current-affairs websites and has long reported on corruption scandals linked to officials, in contrast to the traditionally pro-government mainstream media.

More about Malaysia, Media, Rights, Court
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Argentina passes 100,000 COVID-19 cases
Polarised North Macedonia votes amid virus surge
Ten million kids 'may never return to school' after virus
Fourth night of anti-government protests in Bulgaria
Op-Ed: Dr. Fauci has the guts to disagree with Trump over coronavirus
Chatting with Felix Solis: Omar Navarro in 'Ozark' on Netflix Special
Op-Ed: China will not attend US Russia nuclear arms limitation talks
Amy Stoch talks about 'Bill and Ted Face the Music,' digital age Special
Comedian Adam Snair talks about 'Comedy Night' in Farmingdale Special
US federal executions on brink of resuming after 17 years