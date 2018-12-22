Email
article imageMacron takes champagne and foie gras to French soldiers in Chad

By Laurence BENHAMOU (AFP)     1 hour ago in World

French President Emmanuel Macron paid a pre-Christmas visit to French soldiers in Chad on Saturday, bringing enough champagne, foie gras and chocolate for 1,300 troops along with him.

Macron landed at Kossei air base near N'Djamena, the nerve centre of Operation Barkhane, a four-year campaign led by France against Islamic jihadists in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

Emmanuel Macron is welcomed by Chad's president Idriss Deby upon his arrival at N'Djamena ...
Emmanuel Macron is welcomed by Chad's president Idriss Deby upon his arrival at N'Djamena airport
ludovic MARIN, AFP

He met first with Chadian President Idriss Deby before greeting and eating with the French troops, his second such trip after one to Niger a year ago.

The French president also spoke with the commanders of British, Estonian, German and Spanish units that are taking part in the operaton.

The president's personal chef Guillaume Gomez made the trip as well to ensure the troops received a holiday meal from home despite temperatures that can reach 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit).

A Barkhane commander said the operation's 4,500 troops carry out 600 operations each month.

