Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMacron says has 'proof' of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that he had "proof" that the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had used chemical weapons and would announce his response "in due course".

"We have proof that chemical weapons were used last week, at least chlorine, and that they were used by the regime of Bashar al-Assad," Macron said during an interview on France's TF1 television.

Macron added that he was in daily contact with US President Donald Trump and that "we will have decisions to take in due course, when we judge it to be the most useful and the most effective."

The French leader, who had made the use of chemical weapons in Syria a "red line", said one of his aims in Syria was to "remove the regime's chemical attack capabilities".

But he repeated that he wanted to also avoid "an escalation".

"France will in no way allow an escalation or anything that would harm regional stability, but we cannot allow regimes that believe they can act with impunity to violate international law in the worst possible way."

More about Syria, Conflict, France, Diplomacy, macron
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Climate change runs AMOC with Atlantic currents: studies
Syria's ruined Ghouta unrecognisable to returnees
Zach Farnum talks one year anniversary of 117 Entertainment Group Special
Italian parties spar over Berlusconi as government talks begin
Mackenzie Sol talks new single 'Taken,' Selena Gomez and Pink Special
Peter Bergman talks Emmy nomination, 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Watchdog confirms UK findings on nerve agent used on Russian ex-spy
British PM recalls ministers for emergency meeting, weighs Syria action
Lying eyes: Google engineer developing tool to spot fake video
Erdogan worried by world powers' 'arm wrestling' on Syria