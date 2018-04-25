Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMacron: Meeting Dalai Lama would spark 'crisis' with China

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday rejected the prospect of meeting with the Dalai Lama, saying doing so without consulting Beijing first would trigger a "crisis" with China's government.

Macron, speaking at a town hall with George Washington University students in the US capital at the tail end of his state visit, said he met in Paris with the "very inspiring" exiled Tibetan spiritual leader when Macron was a candidate.

"Now I'm president of the French republic. If I meet him it will create indeed a crisis with China," Macron said.

And doing so "without any precondition," just to send a signal to China, would be "useless and counterproductive," he said.

"Is it good for my people if I have a sort of countermeasures coming from China" as a result of the meeting? "For sure no."

But Macron, fresh from a rare address to lawmakers in the US Congress, also opened the door for deeper engagement on the issue.

"If France could be useful in order to fix the situation between the Dalai Lama and his people, and China, I will do my best," he said, adding that he perceives "some early signals" that Chinese President Xi Jinping may be open to addressing the issue.

"I hope so for China, I hope so for the Dalai Lama, I hope so for Buddhist people," he added.

Beijing accuses the Nobel Peace Prize laureate of seeking Tibetan independence through "spiritual terrorism."

The Dalai Lama says he seeks only greater autonomy.

More about US, France, macron, China, dalailama
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Interview: How health tech is being healed through collaboration Special
Are you willing to be fitted with an alcohol monitor?
How A.I. could increase the risk of nuclear war by 2040
Parents of terminally ill UK toddler launch new legal bid
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds to host 2018 LoveLoud Festival
US Supreme Court leans toward backing Trump travel ban
As tellurium demands rises, so do contamination concerns
Companies must rethink their recruitment strategy: Interview Special
James Wesley to perform at 2018 Mound Valley Flagpole Festival
North Korea nuclear test site part-collapsed: Chinese experts