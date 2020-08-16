Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Lucky' Chinese phone number fetches $300,000 at online auction

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A "lucky" mobile phone number has sold for a whopping 2.25 million yuan ($300,000) after hundreds of people vied online for the right to use the apparently auspicious string of digits.

The number ends in five eights, a sought-after combination in China as the word "eight" in Mandarin sounds similar to the word for "prosperity".

The number was among assets seized and ordered auctioned by a court in Beijing, and an online sale attracted more than five thousand bids between Saturday and Sunday.

Phone users in China -- especially companies seeking to impress clients and business partners -- often pay a premium for combinations of digits considered lucky.

Eight is the most sought after digit, and so prized in China that the opening ceremony of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing started officially at eight minutes past eight on the eighth day of August, the eighth month.

The number four, which in Mandarin sounds similar to "death", is least favoured.

The winner of Sunday's auction paid 400 yuan to join the action and has ten days to come up with the remaining sum.

A phone number ending in eight sevens holds the record on the auction platform for fetching 3.91 million yuan at a 2017 auction.

Seven sounds like "arise" or "life essence" and is considered a good number for relationships.

More about China, Auction
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Nicole Cappiello talks about creating jewelry in the digital age Special
Postal slowdown sparks claims of plot to undermine US vote
Joe Biden, aging Democratic lion and presidential hopeful
Op-Ed: Espionage – The new spy plague in Australia reflects real tension
After UAE deal with Israel US arms sales to UAE will surge
Review: 'Acting Dead' is a witty and entertaining digital comedy series Special
Briana Lane talks 'General Hospital,' and new music in the works Special
How climate change could expose new epidemics
Israeli ice hockey captain defends joining Auschwitz home town team
Public Health England to be scrapped and merged with NHS program