Lorena makes landfall in southwest Mexico as Category 1 force hurricane

Hurricane Lorena made landfall on the southwest coast of Mexico Thursday morning as a Category 1 force storm, buffeting the region with strong winds, torrential rain and high waves, Mexico's National Weather Service reported.

Lorena touched down 13 kilometers (8 miles) northeast of the town of Huerta in Jalisco state and "remains on land" as it makes it way up the coast, the service said in its latest bulletin.

Mexican officials had declared a red alert for the region ahead of Lorena's arrival and no deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

The US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Lorena would "continue to move near or over the southwestern coast of Mexico" with some weakening expected before heading back over the water in the afternoon.

"Once Lorena moves over water again, re-strengthening is anticipated," it said.

Life-threatening flash floods and mudslides were possible, and total rainfall of 13 to 25 centimeters (5 to 10 inches) inches was expected along some section of coastal Mexico, the NHC said.

Lorena should approach southern Mexico's Baja California Sur by Friday night and Saturday.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November 30, has ramped up in recent weeks. Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, killing at least 52 people, with hundreds more still unaccounted for.

Tropical Storm Jerry also has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday. So far, it is not threatening any coastal areas.