Lorena makes landfall in southwest Mexico as Category 1 force hurricane

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLorena makes landfall in southwest Mexico as Category 1 force hurricane

Listen | Print
By AFP     7 hours ago in Environment

Hurricane Lorena made landfall on the southwest coast of Mexico Thursday morning as a Category 1 force storm, buffeting the region with strong winds, torrential rain and high waves, Mexico's National Weather Service reported.

Lorena touched down 13 kilometers (8 miles) northeast of the town of Huerta in Jalisco state and "remains on land" as it makes it way up the coast, the service said in its latest bulletin.

Mexican officials had declared a red alert for the region ahead of Lorena's arrival and no deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

The US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Lorena would "continue to move near or over the southwestern coast of Mexico" with some weakening expected before heading back over the water in the afternoon.

"Once Lorena moves over water again, re-strengthening is anticipated," it said.

Life-threatening flash floods and mudslides were possible, and total rainfall of 13 to 25 centimeters (5 to 10 inches) inches was expected along some section of coastal Mexico, the NHC said.

Lorena should approach southern Mexico's Baja California Sur by Friday night and Saturday.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November 30, has ramped up in recent weeks. Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, killing at least 52 people, with hundreds more still unaccounted for.

Tropical Storm Jerry also has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday. So far, it is not threatening any coastal areas.

More about Mexico, Weather
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Iranian FM warns US or Saudi attack would trigger 'all-out war'
Trudeau apologizes again for wearing blackface as new images emerge
No German, no benefits: new rules hurt Austria's immigrants
Review: Madonna amazing at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York Special
Tunisia's ex-president Ben Ali dies in exile
Imelda brings catastrophic rainfall and flooding to Texas
Gantz says he should be PM in Israel unity government
US congressional panel examines whistleblower complaint involving Trump
Evidence found that particles of soot can get into placenta
Lorena makes landfall in southwest Mexico as Category 1 force hurricane