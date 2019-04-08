By By Karen Graham 46 mins ago in World Vancouver - A recent court ruling in British Columbia, Canada that focused on the "material change" clause in homeowners insurance policies could have the potential to shed a spotlight on the incompatibility of such a position with new federal cannabis laws. Justice Fleming ruled in favor of Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company after hearing evidence from the insurance company's underwriting expert, Liz Strocel, retained by Wawanesa, on the risks of growing cannabis. Based on her testimony, a cannabis grow operation on a homeowner's property constitutes a "material change" sufficient enough to void the insurance policy. Surprisingly, the underwriting expert also testified that she was “not aware of any general insurer in Canada that would take on the risk of any cannabis grow operation, or even the presence of a single marijuana plant.” This one line of testimony was emphasized in the judge's ruling. View of a cannabis plant grown inside a house in Montevideo, on April 26, 2014 Miguel Rojo, AFP The Schellenberg case The Schellenbergs had a fire in an outbuilding on their property in Chilliwack, British Columbia in 2014. The outbuilding was constructed in 2012, with Mr. Schellenberg notifying the insurance company he wanted the building added to his homeowner's policy. He apparently failed to mention he also had a legal cannabis grow license and the building in question housed the operation. The failure of the Schellenbergs to tell their insurance company the building contained 310 marijuana plants was used by Wawanesa to void the homeowner's policy. 