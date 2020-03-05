Email
article imageJill is 'my Secret Service' Biden jokes after wife tackles protestors

By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

Joe Biden joked that wife Jill was his Secret Service protection after she fought off vegan protestors who stormed the stage as the former vice president was giving a victory speech to supporters.

"I'm probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is my Secret Service," the Democratic frontrunner said at a California fundraiser in Bel Air Wednesday night, a day after the incident in Los Angeles.

"Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl, I'll tell you what," he said.

"I thought I heard on the news on the way over that that the committee in charge of Secret Service decided they have to start providing Secret Service for us.

"I think that"s because they're afraid Jill's going to hurt someone. I tell you what man, I married way above my station," Biden joked.

FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP

As Biden was giving a speech in Los Angeles following his Super Tuesday wins, a female vegan protestor shouting "Let dairy die" rushed the stage and Jill grabbed her husband's hand and put herself between him and the woman.

Seconds later another vegan protestor rushed the stage and the former second lady grabbed her with both hands and pushed her back.

The protestor was escorted from the stage to boos from Biden supporters.

"We're OK," said Jill.

Democrats in the House have urged the acting Homeland Security secretary and congressional leaders to provide protection for Biden and his rival, Bernie Sanders.

