article imageJapan's former emperor briefly loses consciousness

By AFP     32 mins ago in World

Japan's former emperor Akihito, who abdicated last year, temporarily lost consciousness and collapsed at his residence this week, but medical checkups found "no abnormalities", the government said Thursday.

The 86-year-old was examined by court doctors after Wednesday's incident, an official at the Imperial Household Agency told AFP.

Akihito "had an MRI examination Thursday morning but doctors found no abnormalities", the official said, adding doctors would continue to monitor his condition.

In July, Akihito suffered temporary cerebral anaemia, a condition involving insufficient blood supply to the brain.

The former monarch has previously had surgery for prostate cancer and heart problems.

He shocked the country in 2016 when he signalled his desire to step down after nearly three decades in the job, citing his age and health problems.

His son Emperor Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.

