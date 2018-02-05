Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJapan protests unified Korea Olympic flag with disputed isles

Listen | Print
By AFP     6 hours ago in World

Japan said Monday it had lodged a protest with South Korea over the "unacceptable" use of a unified Korean Olympic flag that features a set of disputed islands.

The two Koreas have agreed to march together under the unification flag -- a pale blue silhouette of the peninsula -- at the Games' opening ceremony on February 9, and to form a combined women's ice hockey team.

The flag shows a blue dot indicating the islands in the Sea of Japan controlled by South Korea but claimed by Tokyo.

They are known as "Dokdo" in Korean and "Takeshima" in Japanese.

"The flag is unacceptable, based on our stance on our sovereignty of Takeshima," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters, adding the incident with just days until the start of the Games in Pyeongchang was "extremely regrettable."

"We lodged a protest strongly insisting on our stance through diplomatic channels to South Korea," he said, adding that Tokyo will continue to urge Seoul to deal with the case "appropriately."

The new spat comes a month after Japan opened a museum in Tokyo devoted to the disputed islands, drawing an immediate protest from South Korea.

The museum, run by the Japanese government, also displays documents and photographs defending Japan's claims over another set of islands disputed with China.

The controversial flag has already been waved by spectators during a women's ice hockey practice match between Sweden and the unified Korean team.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will travel to South Korea for the opening ceremony of the Games, where he is expected to hold talks on Korean "comfort women" used by the Japanese as war-time sex slaves -- another thorny issue between the two countries.

More about oly, 2018, jpn, Diplomacy, Japan
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Fireplay is creative lead of Justin Timberlake's halftime show
Rome bans protests ahead of Erdogan talks with pope
Essential Science: Disappointing data for wearables?
Confidence grows for deal on new Merkel government
Moscow authorities struggle to clear record snowfall
Paris attacks suspect tells court 'I put my trust in Allah'
In Syria's Afrin, locals mobilise to defend hometown against Turkey
New chip links blockchain to industrial IoT devices
Opioid high: Painkiller abuse sparks fears for Gabon's young
On mountain frontline, Yemen army makes push for Sanaa