Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageItaly declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The Italian government declared a state of emergency on Friday to fast-track efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus strain after two cases were confirmed in Rome.

Italy had said Thursday it was stopping all flights to and from China following the news that a Chinese couple visiting Italy from Wuhan had tested positive for the virus.

The husband and wife were being treated in isolation in Rome's Spallanzani infectious diseases institute.

The state of emergency, a fairly common procedure after natural disasters like earthquakes or floods, gives regional authorities special powers and cuts red tape. It will last six months, the government said.

An initial five million euros ($5.3 million) has been allocated to tackle the virus, according to Italian media.

The Chinese couple, a 65-year-old woman and her 66-year-old husband, reportedly arrived in Milan and then travelled to Rome, where they started showing symptoms on Wednesday.

Police sealed off the room where the couple had been staying at a hotel in the centre of the capital.

"The patients are doing well, they're young and it's as if they have the flu," said Giuseppe Ippolito of Spallanzani hospital.

"They will remain in isolation for a few days," he told Italian radio.

"We're almost certain there are no other infections," he said, adding that the virus "isn't contagious during incubation".

Twenty people who had come into contact with the couple, but showed no symptoms, were being held for observation.

Another 12 people from areas of China affected by the virus had been admitted to the hospital and were undergoing tests.

Italy's civil aviation authority said all flights in the air before the suspension was declared were permitted to land, and passengers' temperatures checked.

The planes were also permitted to take off again with passengers who had been scheduled for the return leg.

The SARS-like virus epidemic which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has so far killed 213 people and spread to at least 18 countries.

The World Health Organization on Thursday declared it an international public health emergency.

Some 70 Italians still in Wuhan will likely be flown back on Monday, Italian media reported, before spending two weeks in quarantine.

More about China, Health, Virus, Italy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Q&A: The plant-based battle is in your supply chain Special
Release contaminated Fukushima water into sea: Japan panel
Finding warm water beneath Thwaites Glacier alarms scientists
Former Gitmo psychologist questioned on role in interrogations
Countries ban China arrivals as virus death toll hits 213
Taliban kill at least 29 in two attacks on Afghan forces
Dead man lies on an empty street at China's virus ground zero
Star quality: telescope captures Sun in greatest detail ever
Israel strikes Hamas targets after new Gaza rocket fire
Thai taxi driver is kingdom's first human-to-human transmission of virus