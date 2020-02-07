Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsraeli forces kill Palestinian in clash amid uptick in violence

Listen | Print
By Hossam EZZEDINE (AFP)     1 hour ago in World

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during clashes in the West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said, part of a spike in violence after Washington announced a controversial Middle East plan.

The fatality brings to five the number killed in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem since US President Donald Trump angered the Palestinians with his plan released last week.

The Palestinian health ministry said Badr Nafla, 19, died after being shot by Israeli forces in the neck during clashes near the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem.

The Israeli army said troops had fired at "a Palestinian who hurled a Molotov cocktail at them" and posed a risk in the course of "a violent riot," during which stones and firebombs were thrown at the soldiers.

On Thursday two Palestinians were killed in clashes in the West Bank and an Arab Israeli was shot dead after opening fire on police near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City.

Fourteen Israelis were injured in a car ramming targeting soldiers in Jerusalem the same day.

On Wednesday, a Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli troops during a clash in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Israel has deployed additional forces in the West Bank and in Jerusalem after an uptick in violence
Israel has deployed additional forces in the West Bank and in Jerusalem after an uptick in violence
Musa AL SHAER, AFP

Israeli security had deployed additional forces Friday in the West Bank and Jerusalem, where 25,000 Palestinians gathered at Al-Aqsa for noon prayers that passed off without incident, an AFP photographer said.

The site is a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is holy to both Muslims and Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told AFP there was "heightened security in Jerusalem," including extra units, particularly "in and around the area of the Old City".

He said an increased police presence would remain.

- Trading accusations -

Small clashes broke out in different parts of the West Bank Friday, AFP reporters said.

The rise in violence comes a week after US President Donald Trump unveiled a plan for the Middle Eas...
The rise in violence comes a week after US President Donald Trump unveiled a plan for the Middle East that has infuriated the Palestinians
ABBAS MOMANI, AFP

On Thursday, two Palestinians were killed in clashes between the Israeli army and stone-throwing demonstrators in the northern city of Jenin.

In Jerusalem a man drove his car into a group of Israeli soldiers, injuring 14 before fleeing the scene, officials said.

He was later arrested and is being questioned, Rosenfeld said.

The rise in violence comes a week after Trump's release of his vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It would grant Israel a number of its long-held goals, including full control of disputed Jerusalem and a green light to annex all settlements and other parts of the West Bank.

In exchange the Palestinians would be offered a state in the remaining parts of the West Bank and Gaza.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas immediately rejected the plan and called for street demonstrations.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and chief architect of the plan, said Thursday that Abbas "does have a responsiblity" for the uptick in violence.

"He calls for days of rage in response and he said that even before he saw the plan," Kushner told reporters after briefing UN Security Council members behind closed doors in New York.

Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said on Twitter Friday that Kushner's plan had "enabled Israel to move ahead with further annexation/colonisation.

"But he blames President Abbas because according to those like him, our mere existence and rights... are the problem," Erekat added.

More about Israel, Conflict, Palestinians
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Rachel Reinert talks 'Into the Blue,' digital age, Harry Styles Special
Coronavirus puts Shanghai into a coma
'Peter Tork and Monkees Day' proclaimed on Feb. 8 in Connecticut
China virus crisis deepens as whistleblower doctor dies
New drug, deployed early, could slowdown Alzheimer's disease
Review: Il Volo mesmerizes Radio City Music Hall with ethereal vocals Special
In Iraq, protesters in last stand against a former ally
Kushner says UN must break 'habits' as he defends Middle East plan
Death of Chinese doctor fuels anger, demands for change
Pranks and patience: passing the time on the Diamond Princess