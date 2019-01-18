Email
article imageIsraeli fire wounds 14 on Gaza border: Hamas ministry

By AFP     42 mins ago in World

Fourteen Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire in new clashes along the Gaza border Friday, said the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave, rocked by ongoing weekly protests.

The ministry said the 14 were shot, including two medics, but did not report that any were in life-threatening condition.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in multiple locations along the border, though clashes were less intense than in previous weeks, AFP correspondents said.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said approximately 14,000 Palestinians took part in "riots" along the border, with protesters "burning tyres and hurling rocks at (Israeli) soldiers".

Troops responded "in accordance with standard operating procedures", she said.

Palestinians have held often violent demonstrations along the Israel-Gaza border since March 2018.

At least 243 Palestinians have since been killed by Israeli fire, the majority during protests and clashes. Others have died in airstrikes or shelling.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period, one by a Palestinian sniper and another during a botched special forces operation inside Gaza.

