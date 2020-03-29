Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsrael's Netanyahu, Gantz see 'significant progress' toward unity govt

Listen | Print
By AFP     9 hours ago in Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his erstwhile rival Benny Gantz on Sunday announced "significant progress" in talks towards forming an emergency unity government amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Gantz, whose now fractured centrist Blue and White alliance had positioned itself as the alternative to Netanyahu in three inconclusive elections over the past year, was elected parliament speaker Thursday.

The two men had held talks through the night "aimed at establishing a national emergency government to deal with the corona crisis and the additional challenges facing the State of Israel," said a joint statement from Blue and White and Netanyahu's Likud.

"Significant progress was made during the meeting," it added.

"During the course of the day, an additional meeting will be held in order to come to a finalised agreement."

Gantz was tasked with forming a government following the March 2 vote -- something he had been unable to do after two elections last year.

There was no guarantee he would succeed this time, given a lack of cohesion within the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

The divided anti-Netanyahu forces, who held a narrow majority in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, forced the ouster this week of speaker Yuli Edelstein, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party.

Gantz then put himself forward as speaker, triggering the break-up of Blue and White, with two key partners -- the Telem and Yesh Atid parties -- accusing Gantz of surrendering "without a fight" to Netanyahu.

Gantz and Netanyahu have both previously voiced support for a unity government to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far seen over 3,800 Israelis infected, including 12 deaths.

On Friday, Gantz justified his move as being "what my nation needs" given the coronavirus pandemic.

"I won't be the one who categorically refuses to step in and pull my weight in a state of emergency," he wrote on Facebook.

There were no official details of the likely makeup of a future government, but Netanyahu has in past weeks proposed 18-month premiership terms -- with him taking the first, to be followed by Gantz.

The veteran premier, in office since 2009, was in January charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, with the start of his trial delayed due to the virus pandemic.

Netanyahu denies the charges.

More about Israel, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
France steps up coronavirus evacuations from packed hospitals
A look behind El Salvador's quick response to COVID-19 threat
NRA stokes COVID-19 fears in lawsuit against California
Op-Ed: Johns Hopkins stats show local anomalies in COVID-19 death rates
Q&A: Five tips for the beginner entrepreneur Special
Hospitals turn to snorkel masks to ease respirator overload
Fauci calls for continuing social-distancing regulations
Mafia primed to feast on Italy's virus devastation
Op-Ed: Pentagon plans massive attacks on Iraqi pro-Iranian militias
Record virus deaths in Spain as world hunkers down for long haul