Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsrael delays broadcast of Eurovision spoof after backlash

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Entertainment

Israel's public broadcaster announced Monday it was delaying the airing of a mini-series parodying an attempt by jihadists to sabotage a Eurovision-like contest, after warnings from the European Broadcasting Union.

"Douze Points" tells of a gay singer of Muslim origin representing France in an international song contest who is being extorted by the Islamic State group to carry out an attack in Tel Aviv, where the final is being held.

The three-episode comedy was set to be broadcast on KAN in May, the same month Eurovision finalists will be competing in Tel Aviv, including France's Bilal Hassani -- a gay singer of Moroccan origin.

When reports of the series and its uncanny resemblance to reality emerged in February the EBU said they were engaged in "constructive discussions" with KAN on the issue, with the Israeli broadcaster remaining certain "Douze Points" would be aired as per plan.

"The French understand comedy," a spokeswoman said.

On Monday KAN said they had received a letter from the EBU warning that broadcasting the series in Israel could have "significant security, political and legal ramifications," beyond constituting a breach of agreements between the two bodies.

In light of the EBU protest, KAN's content committee "decided to approve the broadcast only after the Eurovision," lest it could cause the European Union to change the competition's location.

"Members of the committee believe that the public interest necessitates the public broadcaster to refrain from endangering holding the competition in Israel for any reason," KAN said in a statement.

"The series will be part of the broadcast schedule after the competition's final," KAN said.

More about Israel, Entertainment, Eurovision
More news from
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Judas Priest to kick off 2019 'Firepower' North American Tour
Mozambique cyclone survivors face 'ticking bomb' of disease
Essential Science: How does cannabis affect the brain?
Op-Ed: Forget the Mueller report — Trump has damaged American democracy
Laura Wright scores 2019 Daytime Emmy nod for 'General Hospital'
Israeli claim to the Golan Heights rejected internationally
Relief, and questions, in Norway after dramatic cruise rescue
Review: Long Island band nails Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow' Special
US will not 'stand idly' on Russian role in Venezuela: Pompeo
Trina LaFargue talks about 'Five Feet Apart' film and Will Smith Special