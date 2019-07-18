Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsrael battles wildfires after record heatwave

Listen | Print
By AFP     48 mins ago in World

Israel sent teams of firefighters and planes Thursday to contain a blaze near Jerusalem as record temperatures fuelled wildfires across the country.

Some 100 fires have been reported in Israel in recent days and "at least three or four areas had to be evacuated," a public security ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

The Israel Meteorological Service reported record high temperatures Wednesday, saying Sodom, near the Dead Sea, had experienced a high of 49.9 Celsius (121.8 Fahrenheit) -- unprecedented since Israel's founding in 1948.

The ministry spokeswoman said no one had been injured in the fires, which were likely sparked through negligence and amplified by "high temperatures, drought and winds".

Twelve teams of firefighters and four planes fought blazes Thursday at Lifta, near a major highway into Jerusalem, she said, adding that it had been brought under control by the evening.

More about isral, Incendies, climat
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Queen music alive and well on Long Island thanks to Killer Queen Special
Cyprus new route for migrants prepared to 'die at sea'
India to make new bid to launch Moon rocket on Monday
Microsoft teams up with AT&T for major cloud computing deal
July on track to be hottest month ever after record-breaking June
Op-Ed: Why in the world do we have a racist sitting in the Oval office?
Italy police deal blow to 'violent' Nigerian mafia
33 dead in suspected arson attack on Japan animation studio
Facebook's Libra money a threat and far from ready: G7
EU parliament condemns US treatment of migrants