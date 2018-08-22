Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIS chief Baghdadi urges 'jihad' in purported new recording

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The leader of the Islamic State jihadist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on Muslims to wage "jihad" in a purported new audio recording released on Wednesday.

The Telegram message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha is the first known to be released since another was broadcast in September last year, and comes as IS has lost most of its territory in Iraq and Syria.

"Those who forget their religion, patience, jihad against their enemies, and their certainty in the creator's promise lose and are disgraced," the leader said.

"But when they hold on to it, they are mighty and victorious, even if after a certain time."

Baghdadi has been pronounced dead on several occasions, but an Iraqi intelligence official said in May that he remains alive in Syrian territory by the Iraqi border.

Baghdadi was said to move around with only a small group of followers.

Originally from Iraq, Baghdadi has been dubbed the "most wanted man on the planet" and the United States is offering a $25 million reward for his capture.

The Iraqi official said the noose was closing around the jihadist leader after Iraqi forces captured five top IS commanders in an unprecedented raid in Syria on March 24.

In September 2017, in the last voice message attributed to Baghdadi, the IS leader called on his fighters in Syria and Iraq to "resist" their enemies.

IS overran large swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a "caliphate" in areas they controlled.

But they have since lost most of that to various offensives in both countries.

More about Iraq, Syria, Conflict, Is, Baghdadi
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: John Berry tugs at the heart with 'Beautifully Broken' single Special
Review: Jeannie Seely earns star on Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame Special
China ditches cheap U.S. coal for domestic supply as tariffs loom
Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments
Canada’s small nuclear reactors ready for demo
Ashley Jones back on 'The Bold and The Beautiful' as Bridget
Unique business created to save North America's monarch butterfly
China culls thousands of pigs as African swine fever spreads
Review: Armin van Buuren rocks seven-hour Untold Festival set on YouTube Special
Saga of early humans etched in DNA of mixed-species child