Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIranian hackers caused losses in hundreds of millions: report

Listen | Print
By AFP     55 mins ago in World

Iranian hackers working to penetrate systems, businesses and governments around the world have caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, a report said Wednesday.

Researchers for tech giant Microsoft said the attackers stole secrets and wiped data from computer networks after targeting thousands of people at some 200 companies over the past two years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to an AFP query on the report.

The Journal said Microsoft traced the attacks to Holmium, a group linked to Iran, and that some of the hacking was done for Holmium by another Iranian group known as APT33.

John Lambert, the head of Microsoft's Threat Intelligence Center, told the newspaper the attacks were "massively destabilizing events."

The report said the hackers notably targeted oil-and-gas companies, heavy-machinery manufacturers and international conglomerates in Saudi Arabia, Germany, Britain, India and the United States.

In 2017, the security firm FireEye blamed APT33 for destructive malware that targeted organizations in the Middle East and elsewhere.

The news comes with Iran, according to security experts, seeking to step up its cyber capabilities amid increasing efforts by the United States to isolate the Islamic regime.

More about US, IT, Crime, Iran, Hacking
More news from
Latest News
Top News
EU says 'no solution' yet to Brexit deadlock
Review: 'Leaving Neverland' is a devastating and haunting film Special
Ex-lieutenant defends Trudeau as political crisis deepens
With sales of 400,000, Nissan's LEAF now a totally mainstream EV
Q&A: Minimizing waste in the medical supply chain Special
Huawei exec due in court in Canada as row with China heats up
Spanish police give their version of Catalan referendum violence
White farmers jailed for murder of black teen in South Africa
Pot firms' sponsorship of kids charity event being investigated
China — Fear of harmful organisms behind ban on Canadian canola