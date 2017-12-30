Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran says Trump support for protests 'deceitful'

Listen | Print
By AFP     51 mins ago in World

Iran said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump's support for protests in the country was "deceitful and opportunist".

"The Iranian people see no value in the opportunistic remarks by American officials and Mr Trump," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on its website.

He said Iranians remembered Trump's actions in barring them from entry to the United States and "the arrest of many Iranians in that country on baseless pretexts".

"That's why they see the support of these officials for some rallies in recent days in some Iranian cities as opportunistic," he added.

"The constitution of the Islamic republic of Iran has established democratic structures for the legal support of people's civil demands," he said.

Trump tweeted on Friday night in support of protests against Iran's economic problems that had spread to several towns and cities in Iran.

"Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime's corruption & its squandering of the nation's wealth to fund terrorism abroad," he wrote.

"Iranian govt should respect their people's rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests."

More about Iran, Demonstration, Politics, US
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ripple makes a big splash with new record high over 2 dollars
Mass pro-government rallies in Iran after protests
'Historic' turning point in Italy's migrant crisis
Canada's G7 presidency: a 'progressive agenda' at risk
Hong Kong ship crew questioned in S. Korea for oil transfer to North
Increased sales for Echo Dot signal change in consumer shopping
Stray dog poisoning video sparks Lebanon outcry
China's ban on elephant ivory sales goes into effect Sunday
Iran warns against 'illegal gatherings' after protests
Putin calls for 'pragmatic cooperation' in New Year wishes to Trump