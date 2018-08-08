Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran's Zarif: 'no one trusts America' anymore

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday it was hard to imagine new talks with the US after it lost the trust of the world with its erratic decision-making.

"Imagine negotiating now -- how can we trust them?" Zarif told reporters on state broadcaster IRINN. "America has zig-zagged constantly, so now no one trusts them."

Zarif was speaking a day after Washington reimposed a first tranche of harsh sanctions following its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

President Donald Trump says he wants talks with Iran on a new deal covering the full range of its "malign behaviour" in the region, which has been dismissed by Iran.

"There is a big difference this time," said Zarif.

"Before nobody supported Iran. But now, all the countries in the world are supporting Iran."

More about Iran, US, Diplomacy, zarif
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China exports top forecasts but warning over US tariffs impact
Canadian UN peacekeepers return to Africa after 24 years
Ford introduces 'exosuits' into 15 factories
German startup trials solar car that can recharge as you drive
Bitcoin price struggles back over $7,000 then dips below
Manafort defense attorneys rip into star prosecution witness
Investor says only 1 percent of Chinese EV startups will survive
Theresa May, Prince William mark centenary of key WW1 battle
SpaceX uses newest Falcon 9 booster for second time
Beatles tribute band Strawberry Fields to perform at Mulcahy's