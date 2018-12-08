Email
article imageIran's Rouhani: US sanctions are 'economic terrorism'

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said US sanctions were "economic terrorism", as he sought to foster a united front from visiting regional officials on Saturday.

"America's unjust and illegal sanctions against the honourable nation of Iran have targeted our nation in a clear instance of terrorism," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

He was speaking at a conference on terrorism and regional cooperation attended by parliament speakers from Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey.

"Economic terrorism is designed to create panic in the economy of a country and fear in other countries in order to prevent investment in the target country," Rouhani said.

"We are facing an all-out assault which is not only threatening our independence and identity but also is bent on breaking our longstanding ties."

