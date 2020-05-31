Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran's new parliament speaker says talks with US 'futile'

Listen | Print
By AFP     32 mins ago in World

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said any negotiations with the United States would be "futile" as he delivered his first major speech to the conservative-dominated chamber on Sunday.

Ghalibaf, a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards' air force, was elected speaker on Thursday after February elections that swung the balance in the legislature towards ultra-conservatives.

The newly formed parliament "considers negotiations with and appeasement of America, as the axis of global arrogance, to be futile and harmful," said Ghalibaf.

He also vowed revenge for the US drone attack in January that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Guards' foreign operations arm.

"Our strategy in confronting the terrorist America is to finish the revenge for martyr Soleimani's blood," he told lawmakers in a televised address.

This, he said, would entail "the total expulsion of America's terrorist army from the region".

Decades-old tensions between Tehran and Washington have soared in the past year, with the sworn arch enemies twice appearing to come to the brink of a direct confrontation.

The tensions have been rising since 2018, when President Donald Trump withdrew the US from a landmark nuclear accord and began reimposing crippling sanctions on Iran's economy.

That was followed by the US drone strike near Baghdad airport in January that killed Soleimani, a hugely popular figure in the Islamic republic.

Days later, Iran fired a barrage of missiles at US troops stationed in Iraq in retaliation, but Trump opted against taking any military action in response.

Ghalibaf called for ties to be improved with neighbours and with "great powers who were friends with us in hard times and share significant strategic relations", without naming them.

The 58-year-old Ghalibaf is a three-time presidential candidate who lost out to current incumbent Hassan Rouhani at the last election in 2017.

The newly elected speaker had also served as Tehran mayor and the Islamic republic's police chief before taking up his latest post.

More about Iran, US, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Thaao Penghlis talks 2020 Daytime Emmy nod, 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Growing US-China rivalry seen fueling UN paralysis amid virus crisis
South Africa leader faces thorny test over virus lockdown
Trump says he will delay G7 summit and invite other countries
Janet Hubert talks 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for 'King Ester' Special
Op-Ed: Two Iranian tankers abort delivery after US threats
Trump says he will delay G7 summit and invite other countries
What could losing US 'special status' mean for Hong Kong?
Brazil virus death toll hits 28,834, surpassing hard-hit France
Walls close in on Thailand's poorest as virus shrivels economy