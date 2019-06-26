Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran 'never seeks war' with US, says Rouhani

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran "never seeks war" with the US, state media reported Wednesday amid a spike in tensions between the two countries.

"Iran has no interest to increase tension in the region and it never seeks war with any country, including (the) US," the president said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

Rouhani was speaking by phone to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, as Tehran and Washington engaged in an escalating war of words following Iran shooting down a US drone last week.

"We have always been committed to regional peace and stability and will make efforts in this respect," the Iranian president told Macron.

US President Donald Trump said he pulled back from retaliatory strikes on Iran at the last minute, rejecting Tehran's claim that the aircraft was in its airspace.

But pressure mounted this week with Trump announcing sanctions on Iran's supreme leader and top officials.

The new measures are the latest against Tehran since Trump pulled out of a landmark nuclear accord between Iran and world powers.

Rouhani blamed the United States for regional tensions Wednesday and said if Washington had stuck to the deal "we would have witnessed positive developments in the region".

Iran announced in May it would suspend two of its pledges under the 2015 deal, giving the agreement's remaining supporters two months to help it circumvent US sanctions.

On Tuesday Tehran's top security official said Iran would "forcefully" reduce further commitments from July 7.

More about Iran, US, Diplomacy, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Taiwan bike makers peddling home as trade war rumbles along
Bitcoin well over $11,000 and closing in on $11,500
The long read: Nigeria's War of the Land
Migrant issue looms large on 'weary' Samos for Greek elections
Iran air defence missiles must be taken seriously: experts
In the heart of the metropolis, a king of Nigeria's herder Fulani
Marcelo Chierighini to compete for New York Breakers in the ISL
US border chief quits amid outcry over child detainees
Texas governor sends 1,000 National Guards to the Mexican border
Chatting with Ryan Held: Olympic gold medalist swimmer Special