Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran MPs to investigate protester torture claims

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Iran's parliament will investigate claims by a labour protest leader that he was tortured in prison following strikes at a sugar factory, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Alireza Rahimi, a member of parliament's presiding board, said his request for an investigation had been accepted by speaker Ali Larijani, according to ISNA.

It followed claims by Esmail Bakhshi, written on his Instagram account and reported by the reformist Etemad newspaper, that he was tortured during 25 days in detention in southwestern Khuzestan province late last year.

Bakhshi was one of the organisers of weeks-long protests at the Haft Tapeh sugar factory in Shush over unpaid wages and alleged criminal activity by new private owners.

Ali Motahari, an outspoken member of parliament, wrote a column in Etemad on Sunday titled "Source of shame", demanding answers from the intelligence ministry.

The governor of Khuzestan, Gholamreza Shariati, denied Bakhshi's claims.

"I checked with the relevant bodies and the claim of torture was strongly denied," he told the Jamaran news site.

Rahimi said Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi will attend the commission hearings in parliament, according to ISNA.

The strike at Haft Tapeh, which has around 4,000 workers, largely ended in December after the workers received their wages.

Iran has been hit by strikes over working conditions in several key sectors this year, including education, mines, transport and the steel industry, mainly outside Tehran.

In November the head of Iran's judiciary warned restive workers against creating "disorder".

"Workers should not allow their demands to become an excuse and an instrument for the enemy," Ayatollah Sadegh Larijani said, quoted by the judiciary's news agency Mizan Online.

More about Iran, Strike, Labour, Rights
More news from
Latest News
Top News
CES 2019 — Preview of some of the expo's hottest new gadgets
Issy Simpson to compete on 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'
CES to debut ultrasonic wireless power
Review: Chris Brown releases irresistible 'Undecided' single, music video Special
California's largest utility considering filing for bankruptcy
In space, the US sees a rival in China
Far-right Bolsonaro puts stamp on Brazil in first week
Egypt's Sisi to inaugurate Coptic cathedral after bomb blast
Jess Walton returns to hit CBS drama 'The Young and The Restless'
Review: John Oates puts New York fans into a time warp with intimate show Special