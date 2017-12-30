Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran government calls on public to avoid 'illegal gatherings'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Iran's interior minister called on citizens to avoid "illegal gatherings" after two days of angry protests against the regime and an array of economic problems.

"We urge all those who receive these calls to protest not to participate in these illegal gatherings as they will create problems for themselves and other citizens," said Abdolrahman Rahmani Fazli, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

"People who want to hold a rally must file a request and the interior ministry and the provincial governor's office will review it," he added.

Protests began in second city Mashhad on Thursday before spreading to several other cities into Friday.

Initially focused on high living costs, they quickly turned against the Islamic regime as a whole with people chanting "Death to the dictator" and "Free political prisoners".

More about Iran, Unrest, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Cutting air freight expenses in half through drone technology
The Pointer Sisters talk B.B. King Blues Club, proudest moments Special
Increased sales for Echo Dot signal change in consumer shopping
China's ban on elephant ivory sales goes into effect Sunday
Mass pro-government rallies in Iran after protests
Canada's G7 presidency: a 'progressive agenda' at risk
'Historic' turning point in Italy's migrant crisis
Ripple makes a big splash with new record high over 2 dollars
Review: Corfu Grill is a superb Greek restaurant in Queens Special
Hong Kong ship crew questioned in S. Korea for oil transfer to North