Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran executes opposition figure Ruhollah Zam

Listen | Print
By AFP     46 mins ago in World

Iran on Saturday executed Ruhollah Zam, a former opposition figure who had lived in exile in France and was implicated in anti-government protests, state television said.

The broadcaster said the "counter-revolutionary" Zam was hanged in the morning after the supreme court upheld his sentence due to "the severity of the crimes" committed against the Islamic republic.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced the arrest of Zam in October last year, claiming he was "directed by France's intelligence service."

State television said he was "under the protection of several countries' intelligence services."

Zam was charged with "corruption on earth" -- one of the most serious offences under Iranian law -- and sentenced to death in June.

The official IRNA news agency said he was also convicted of espionage for France and an unnamed country in the region, cooperating with the "hostile government of America", acting against "the country's security," insulting the "sanctity of Islam" and instigating violence during the 2017 protests.

At least 25 people were killed during the unrest in December 2017 and January 2018 that was sparked by economic hardship.

Zam, who reportedly lived in Paris, ran a channel on the Telegram messaging app called Amadnews.

Telegram shut down the channel after Iran demanded it remove the account for inciting an "armed uprising".

More about Iran, Trial, Execution
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Trump’s last stand — Loses Texan lawsuit against states
Turkey rejects EU sanctions plan as Erdogan seeks calm
Caii-Michelle talks Blue Aeris, 'Joy' album, new Christmas song Special
Immunity from liability versus Canada's vaccine injury coverage
UN Climate Summit — Respecting nature and 'fixing the future'
Swiss deny China deal posed threat to dissidents
Brexit deal hopes dim as Johnson says failure 'very likely'
Review: David Nail charms on soaring 'Bootheel 2020' EP Special
WAFF announces Youth To The Front Fund (YTTFF) 'Frontliners'
New Zealand moves to reopen border but only with Cook Islands