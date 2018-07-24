Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran army warns of 'firm, strong response' to US threats

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in World

Iran's armed forces chief of staff on Tuesday warned the US of a robust reaction if it continued to threaten Iranian interests.

"They will receive a firm and strong response to an unbelievable degree in the places and interests where they are based in the region and around the world," said Major General Mohammad Bagheri, according to the official IRNA news agency.

"The vain and useless imaginings of the US president will never be realised," he said.

Washington and Tehran have been trading angry threats since Sunday, when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned the US "not to play with the lion's tail" and that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".

His US counterpart Donald Trump responded with an all-caps tirade on Twitter: "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."

Bagheri said Iran had "never instigated war" and "wanted peace and stability in the region".

But, he added: "All plots against the Iranian people will be strangled at birth and the enemies will receive an unforgettable lesson."

More about Iran, US, Conflict, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Indonesia's tattoo removers zap the sin from your skin
Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around
Arctic people were spinning yarn before the Vikings arrived
After painful search, Syrians learn detained relatives are long dead
Review: Taylor Swift delivers 'Enchanted' Reputation show in New Jersey Special
Ukraine teens pen plays to bridge war divide
Bitcoin flying high as it approaches the $8,000 level
Reba McEntire inks publishing deal with Given Music Publishing
Turks in Berlin rally around Ozil in racism row
Boeing suffers setback as Starliner’s pad abort test goes sour