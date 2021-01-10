Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIndia captain Kohli denounces racist abuse in Sydney Test

Listen | Print
By AFP     20 mins ago in World

India captain Virat Kohli has denounced as "absolutely unacceptable" the alleged racial abuse of the India team from sections of the crowd in the third Test against Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

Cricket chiefs are investigating after Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were apparently targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes of the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In a second incident, play was halted just before the tea break on Sunday when Siraj ran from the fine leg boundary towards the umpires, pointing into the crowd.

Kohli is missing the final three Tests for the birth of his first child, but took to Twitter to support his players.

"Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable," he wrote.

"Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour.

"It’s sad to see this happen on the field."

Kohli added: "The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once."

More about Cricket, Racism, Aus, Ind, Kohli
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Quebec’s province-wide COVID-19 curfew under fire
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Beware cold calling, the follow-up to ransomware Special
US ends curbs on official American contacts with Taiwan
Camryn Grimes of the Y&R to participate in a virtual fan event
Review: Barry Gibb releases magnificent 'Greenfields' country album Special
'Ho-hum,' Arctic Refuge oil lease sale a failure for Trump admin.
'Happy Days' star Don Most opens up about 'Lost Heart' film Special
Hydrogen fuel cell train planned for Scotland
Omanis revive memory of village swallowed by desert