Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHunger striking Russian activist hospitalised a second time

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Kremlin critic Sergei Udaltsov who went on hunger strike after being jailed for 30 days for burning portraits of Russian leaders was hospitalised again on Sunday, his wife said.

Earlier this month, Udaltsov was convicted of torching the portraits during a protest against deeply unpopular plans to raise the Russian retirement age.

He was taken to hospital due to a "worsening of his condition on the 13th day of his hunger strike", his wife Anastasia Udaltsova said, quoted by the official TASS news agency.

The far-left activist was previously hospitalised on August 19, five days into his hunger strike, when he was taken to a Moscow hospital suffering from dehydration after doctors were called to his detention centre to take blood tests.

"I just saw him in hospital and talked to the doctors who are treating him. He is starting to suffer from kidney failure and his body is very dehydrated. I hope that he will remain for a few days on the drip," she said.

Last year he finished a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence for organising anti-Kremlin protests.

Udaltsov and co-defendant Leonid Razvozzhayev were convicted in July 2014 of fomenting mass riots across Russia ahead of Vladimir Putin's inauguration to a third term as president in 2012.

He went on hunger strike several times during those years spent in a penal colony in central Russia's Tambov province.

More about Russia, Politics, Protest, Rights
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Leclerc relieved as tyre-smudged halo helps prevent injury
Mark Bego opens up about new Aretha Franklin tribute book Special
Maurice Benard talks 'General Hospital' anniversary, fan events Special
'No grass': Europe's livestock sector stricken by drought
Venezuela crisis turns indigenous people into the lost tribe
S.African farmers 'furious' over Trump land reform tweet
OSIRIS-REx captures first images of asteroid Bennu
Palestinians see aid cut as latest US move to 'liquidate' their cause
Italy lets migrants off stranded boat as deal reached
Looking to deliver IoT value? Don’t go it alone