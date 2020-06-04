Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHungary marks 100 years since post-WW1 treaty losses

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Hungary marked Thursday the centenary of a post-World War I peace treaty that saw the surrender of two-thirds of its territory to neighbouring states and is still resented by many Hungarians.

The Treaty of Trianon, signed in Versailles, France, in 1920, defined the country's new frontiers after the dissolution of the defeated Austro-Hungarian empire.

Hungary was not only forced to sign away vast swathes of territory, but also half its multi-ethnic population.

Church bells rang out around Hungary for 100 seconds at 4:30 pm, the exact time the treaty was signed.

In Budapest public transport was halted and many observed a minute's silence, while other commemorations took place nationwide.

Hungarians observed a minute of silence in Budapest
Hungarians observed a minute of silence in Budapest
ATTILA KISBENEDEK, AFP

The treaty meant that at a stroke, more than three million ethnic Hungarians -- or Magyars -- became part of neighbouring states, along with key economic resources and cultural sites.

Although during World War II Hungary temporarily took back some of the territory with Nazi Germany'S help, the borders have remained unchanged since 1947.

The lingering effects of the territorial and population losses -- sometimes described as "Trianon trauma" -- have often strained Hungary's relations with neighbours.

Magyars abroad are engaged "in a bitter struggle to survive, preserve their mother tongue, culture, to feel at home in their place of birth," said Hungarian parliament speaker Laszlo Kover in a speech to the chamber.

He went on to strike a more conciliatory note, saying: "We, Hungarians, who lost the 20th century don’t want to lose the 21st, but we don’t want our neighbours to lose it, either."

More about Hungary, History, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bharat Interface for Money hit by major data breach Special
Op-Ed: 10 of the biggest Daytime Emmy nomination snubs of 2020
Libya unity govt claims full control of Tripoli, suburbs
India, Australia strengthen defence ties as China tensions loom
Europe boosts aid to virus-hit economies as UN seeks 'people's vaccine'
China to allow limited US passenger flights
South Korea says mulling leaflet ban after Kim's sister threat
Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill
Pompeo presses nations to fund IS fight despite budget crunch
Putin orders state of emergency after oil spill in Arctic Circle