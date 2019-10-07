Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHong Kong Stock Exchange drops bid for London rival

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Business

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday dropped its takeover bid for the prized London Stock Exchange Group.

A shock proposal of more than £30 billion was made by HKEX for LSEG on September 11, but LSEG formally rejected the offer the following day citing "fundamental" flaws and concerns over its ties to the Hong Kong government.

The huge cash-and-shares bid, which was worth £32 billion ($40 billion, 36 billion euros), was dependent on the axing of LSEG's proposed purchase of US financial data provider Refinitiv.

However, the owner of the London and Milan stock exchanges unanimously rejected the bid as too low, arguing it remained committed instead to its takeover of Refinitiv for $27 billion.

HKEX said in a statement released on Tuesday that it was "disappointed" to pull its bid but that it was in the best interests of shareholders to do so.

"HKEX confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for LSEG," the statement said.

"The Board of HKEX continues to believe that a combination of LSEG and HKEX is strategically compelling and would create a world-leading market infrastructure group.

"Despite engagement with a broad set of regulators and extensive shareholder engagement, the Board of HKEX is disappointed that it has been unable to engage with the management of LSEG in realising this vision."

More about Hongkong, Britain, Merger, Exchange, Takeover
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump isolated after turning back on Syria, Republican allies
Bitcoin bounces back over $8,000 after serious slump
Stolen truck slams into cars in Germany, several injured: police
GM restarts production at assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario
Consumer giant Unilever vows to slash use of virgin plastic
GM-UAW talks going nowhere fast as GM loses $80 million a day
Peruvian Andes is losing its glaciers due to climate crisis
Artificial Intelligence driving the ‘next generation’ of jobs
Venezuelans turn to alternative medicine amid shortages
Stolen truck slams into cars in Germany, several injured: police