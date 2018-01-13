Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGuatemalan lawmaker arrested in killing of journalists

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in Crime

Police in Guatemala arrested a ruling party lawmaker Saturday for involvement in plotting a 2015 killing of journalists.

Julio Juarez, of the FCN-Nacion party, was arrested near his home in San Bernardino, Suchitepequez, south of the capital.

He is suspected of having masterminded the killings, a spokeswoman for prosecutors said.

In December, the 37-year-old lawmaker made a US list of alleged human rights abusers and people engaging in corruption around the world.

The two killings took place March 10, 2015 in Mazatenango.

Prosecutors with a UN agency already had linked him to the crime last year.

"I have not done anything. And all this will be cleared up," Juarez told local media.

About 6,000 people are killed each year in Guatemala, with about half the crimes linked to drug trafficking and gangs.

More about Guatemala, criminalidad, justicia, prensa
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Dogecoin founder claims 2017 was worst year yet for cryptocoins
Op-Ed: Kesha should win 2018 Grammy award for 'Praying'
Review: Abisha Uhl rocking on new solo single 'Better' Special
Designing custom and state of the art blockchain: Interview Special
How Algebraix Data aims to give consumers their data rights back Special
Hawaii rattled after alert of incoming missile is mistakenly sent
Fluctuating jet stream may be causing extreme weather events
Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot spotlighted by Madison Square Garden Special
Japan has a new female cryptopop group â€” Kasotsuka Shojo
Review: Walker McGuire charms on self-titled debut country EP Special