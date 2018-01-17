Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGuatemala sets stage for referendum over Belize border

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Guatemala is preparing the ground for an April referendum called to help solve a long-simmering border dispute with neighboring Belize, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The country has launched a web platform and Facebook and Twitter accounts to give information about the disagreement and the consequences of the matter ending up before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Deputy Foreign Minister Estuardo Roldan told reporters.

The referendum is scheduled for April 15, with 7.5 million voters to be asked if they agree to submit the issue to the ICJ based in The Hague.

The lack of a mutually accepted border between the two Central American countries has been a source of frequent tension.

Guatemala has made claims over more than half of Belize's territory, dating back 150 years to when its English-speaking neighbor was a British colony known as British Honduras.

In 2016, Guatemala deployed 3,000 troops to the disputed border after a Guatemalan teenager was fatally shot in the area.

Although Guatemala blamed Belize for that death, an investigation by the Organization of American States (OAS) found Belize's defense forces were not responsible.

Under an OAS-supervised deal dating back to 2008, both Guatemala and Belize agreed that the border dispute should be settled by the ICJ, whose role is to decide territorial and maritime differences.

But Guatemala in 2013 froze the required referendum process, which was only restarted under current Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, who took power in 2016.

Belize has not yet fixed a date for its own referendum on the issue.

More about Guatemala, Belize, Vote, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Merkel and Kurz clash over migrant quota
Barcelona Council abandons Microsoft for open-source software
Republican senator slams Trump for Stalin-like attacks on media
Penelope Lagos discusses children's book 'I Miss My Best Friend' Special
Dylan Matthew talks new single 'Forever & Always' Special
Dow Jones breaks through 26,000 but ends lower January 16
New York musicians remember The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Special
Pro-choice Poles rally nationwide on 'Black Wednesday'
Poland jails Belarussians who stripped naked at Auschwitz
IRENA — Cost of all types of clean energy will continue to fall