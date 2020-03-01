Greek islanders block migrant boat from landing

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGreek islanders block migrant boat from landing

Listen | Print
By AFP     58 mins ago in World

A group of local people on the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday stopped around 50 migrants, including children, from landing their boat after several hours at sea, AFP photographers witnessed.

Shouting "Go back to Turkey", furious locals at the port of Thermi blocked the boats.

After Turkey's decision to open its borders into Europe, migrants have been arriving in greater numbers on the Greek islands in the Aegean, just off the Turkish coast.

The locals also shouted insults at the local official of the UN refugee agency the UNHCR -- and some also attacked journalists and photographers at the scene, hitting them and throwing cameras into the water.

On the road to the overcrowded Moira camp on the island, another group of local people used chains and rocks to try to block the route of a police bus transporting migrants who had arrived Sunday, the Greek news agency ANA reported.

A police officer was slightly injured in the incident.

More than 19,000 are already staying at the camp, which was built to hold fewer than 3,000.

Around 500 migrants landed Sunday morning in around 10 vessels, according to an AFP tally, their crossing made easier by the good weather conditions.

Another four vessels carrying 120 people landed on the neighbouring island of Chios, and two vessels carrying 80 migrants landed on Samos, further to the south, ANA reported.

According to the Greek coastguard, around 180 migrants arrived Saturday on Lesbos and Samos, making the crossing from Turkey despite strong winds.

Last week, hundreds of local people on Lesbos protested against government plans to build a new migrant camp, clashing with riot police sent to the island to protect construction workers.

More about Syria, Conflict, Greece, Migrants
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Greek islanders block migrant boat from landing
Coronavirus: who is most at risk of dying?
Using AI to pinpoint disease-linked genes
Peace, but not at our cost: Afghan women fear Taliban return
Paris's Louvre museum closes over staff coronavirus fears
New Malaysia PM sworn in as Mahathir fights on
Review: Queen music alive and well in Nassau County with Almost Queen Special
Pope Francis cancels planned retreat due to 'cold'
Israel envoy assails Bernie as lobby splits Democrats
What you need to know about 'Super Tuesday'