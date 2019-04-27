Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGlobal software 'glitch' leaves Air India passengers stranded

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in Travel

Thousands of Air India passengers were stranded at airports across the world Saturday, after a software "glitch" left those travelling with the state-run airline unable to check in, officials said.

More than 80 domestic and international flights were delayed for six hours because of a problem with the company's check-in software that brought operations to a halt, causing further flight delays across the globe.

"Our check-in software experienced a glitch following a routine software upgrade. It was resolved after six hours," Air India spokesman Praveen Bhatnagar told AFP.

Bhatnagar said most of the delays were on its domestic circuit and they were "doing everything possible to clear the backlog".

There were no flight cancellations and the airline expects operations to be back to normal by early evening, the spokesman said.

India's aviation industry is in choppy waters after one of the country's largest private carriers, Jet Airways, last week halted its operations indefinitely following refusal by lenders to pay it cash to run day-to-day operations.

The state-owned loss making Air India operates more than 450 fights a day across the globe, with a majority of them domestically.

Hundreds of furious passengers took to social media to complain about the widespread disruption, posting pictures and videos of passengers waiting at check-in counters.

"Thousands stranded at the airport for over 3 hours. No updates. No one to talk to. Terrible service," a traveller posted on Twitter from Delhi International airport.

Saturday's software malfunction is a repeat of a similar outage in June last year that caused flight delays globally.

More about India, Aviation, Travel
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Rob Thomas wows at iHeartRadio album release party in New York Special
Italy's 'zombie' government lurches towards EU vote
Egyptologist in Canada presents theory of two queen rule before Tutankhamun
Parents vote on dropping Michael Jackson's name from his old school hall
Ford under criminal investigation over internal emissions testing
Ginger Diana? Betting hots up on Britain's royal baby
Magnets aid AI achieve efficiency of the human brain
Vanessa A. Williams back on 'Days of Our Lives' as Valerie Grant
Colorado to fine drivers of gas cars who park in EV bays
Apple recalls adapter plugs over safety risks