Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGilty pleasure: Vietnam opens world's 'first' gold-plated hotel

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

For guests at the "Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake" coffee comes in a gold cup and bath time is taken in gilded splendour.

The world's first self-proclaimed gold-plated hotel is open for business -- and the Vietnamese owners insist they have the Midas touch despite the cramping of global travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Even shower heads and toilet seats receive the golden treatment
Even shower heads and toilet seats receive the golden treatment
Manan VATSYAYANA, AFP/File

The hotel cost $200 million to construct with a 24-carat plating across lobbies, an infinity pool and rooms with even cutlery, cups, shower heads and toilet seats receiving the golden treatment.

While expensive for Vietnam, at $250 a night it is not prohibitive for wealthy locals craving a few nights living like Donald Trump, the US President renowned for his love of all things that glitter.

The hotel wants "ordinary people to the super rich... to check-in" both physically and on social media, said Nguyen Huu Duong, chairman of Hoa Binh group that owns the hotel.

The hotel's gold-plated infinity pool overlooks downtown Hanoi
The hotel's gold-plated infinity pool overlooks downtown Hanoi
Manan VATSYAYANA, AFP/File

A gold-plated infinity pool overlooks the city, while meals at the 25-storey hotel in downtown Hanoi may be mixed with a mysterious "gold substance", according to the owners.

So far, the smattering of customers appear to be delighted with Hanoi's flashiest new digs.

"When I arrived here... I felt like a king, you know, the Pharaoh... the king of Egypt," joked Phillip Park, a South Korean guest.

While expensive for Vietnam at $250 a night it is not prohibitive for wealthy locals
While expensive for Vietnam, at $250 a night it is not prohibitive for wealthy locals
Manan VATSYAYANA, AFP/File

"I really enjoyed the luxury atmosphere," added Vietnamese guest Luong Van Thuan, saying he felt his status had automatically been "raised".

The relatively modest construction price tag was achieved by sourcing the gold plating locally -- significantly reducing costs.

"Our group has a factory that can do gold-plated stuff, so the cost for our equipment and furniture here is quite cheap," Duong said.

And the pandemic which has strafed global tourism has not put him off opening, with Vietnam winning praise for its swift lockdown which has contained the coronavirus spread.

"For sure next year, we will make money," he added.

burs-apj//rma

More about Vietnam, Economy, Hotels, Lifestyle
 
Latest News
Top News
China crackdown sparks Western offers of asylum for Hong Kongers
Crystal Gayle talks new music, latest endeavors, fans and success Special
Op-Ed: China ‘warns’ Australia about defence boost, misses the basics
Tight election looms in Croatia's 'coronavirus battle'
Pentagon: China military exercises will 'further destabilize' S. China Sea
UK court sides with Guaido in Venezuela gold dispute
Prince Andrew 'bewildered' after Maxwell arrest
Senate amendment on Afghan troop withdrawal defeated
Op-Ed: EncroChat UK raids arrest hundreds, redefine law enforcement
Iran reports 'accident' at nuclear site, warns enemies