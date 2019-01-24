Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGerman Jewish leader 'threatened' after criticising far-right AfD

Listen | Print
By AFP     55 mins ago in World

A Jewish community leader in Germany said Thursday she had been targeted with threats and hate mail "almost by the minute" since criticising the far-right AfD party.

Charlotte Knobloch had Wednesday called, in a speech about Holocaust victims, the Alternative for Germany a threat to democracy, sparking a walk-out of AfD regional politicians.

A day later, Knobloch, 86, told a local newspaper that "since then, I have received coarse verbal abuse, threats and insults by email and telephone almost by the minute".

"The danger the party and its supporters spell for our liberal democracy has become more than clear and this shows more than ever that the democrats in our country must stand united against them," she told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

Knobloch, a former leader of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, now heads the community in the Bavarian city of Munich.

She added that she "had expected the AfD to use the Bavarian state parliament for self-promotion -- I just hadn't expected a row of such proportions".

The five-year-old AfD, the country's biggest opposition party, opposes multiculturalism, Islam and the immigration policies of Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom it labels a "traitor".

One of its most radical figures, Bjoern Hoecke, has sparked outrage with statements on Germany's Nazi past, calling Berlin's Holocaust monument a "memorial of shame" and urging a "180-degree shift" in the country's culture of remembrance.

More about Germany, Politics, Far, Right, Jews
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Former Scottish leader charged in sex harassment probe
Italy's Salvini warns migrant rescue ship not to approach
Canada's cannabis sales up 25 percent in November to $54 million
Ukraine sentences ex-leader Yanukovych in absentia for treason
Amanda Knox wins damages from Italy over murder inquiry treatment
EU lawmakers say Brexit won't pass without backstop
John King talks 'Try Saying Goodbye,' technology and Maren Morris Special
Global warming is creating a groundwater 'time bomb'
'History on our side,' Macedonia FM says of name change
War declared on world's growing e-waste crisis