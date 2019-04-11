A man who killed his date in a speedboat crash and then fled Britain started his six-year jail sentence on Thursday after being tracked down and extradited from ex-Soviet Georgia.

Jack Shepherd, 31, was branded a selfish coward by a judge at London's Old Bailey court and handed an extra six months in jail for going on the run.

The web designer was convicted in his absence last year over the death of Charlotte Brown, a 24-year-old woman he took on a champagne-fuelled first date on his speedboat on the River Thames in London in 2015.

He had driven at more than double the speed limit. She then followed suit on the return journey and hit a submerged log, flipping them both into the water.

Brown died in hospital while Shepherd was rescued.

Shepherd fled to Georgia before his trial, which heard that he was responsible for the speedboat's condition. The vessel had a series of serious defects, including to its steering.

He was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence and sentenced to six years in prison.

An international warrant was issued for his arrest.

Shepherd appeared in court on Thursday following his extradition from Georgia on Wednesday.

In making a "conscious, deliberate and considered decision" to flee, he had "hugely added to the distress of Charlotte's family who could not have known when, if at all, you would be apprehended; you, the person who had spent the last hours of her life with their beloved daughter and sister", the judge said.

"Your conduct in absenting yourself from justice for so long was as cowardly as it was selfish," he added.

Speaking outside court, Brown's tearful sister Katie said: "As a family, we are relieved that Jack Shepherd is now back in the country and commencing his prison sentence. It's a step closer to justice for Charlie.

"I feel throughout the whole process that he continues to be in denial of any kind of responsibility, as though he's almost convinced himself he's the victim."

Earlier in court, Shepherd's lawyer Andrew McGee said he was "terrified" by the prospect of a prison sentence and wished to apologise to Brown's family.

Shepherd is appealing against his conviction.