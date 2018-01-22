Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrench resistance rises to 'tulip' gift from Jeff Koons

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A year after the terror attacks that struck Paris in November 2015, Jeff Koons said he would give the city a monumental sculpture meant to honour the victims -- but critics of the project are saying 'no thanks'.

About two dozen artists, gallery owners and officials wrote an open letter Monday urging the city of Paris not to install the 12-metre-tall "Bouquet of Tulips" outside the Museum of Modern Art and adjacent Palais de Tokyo, a contemporary art centre.

The project -- a giant hand holding multicoloured flowers -- is meant to mimic the Statue of Liberty grasping its torch, but was denounced as a "product placement", according to the text, whose signatories include the filmmaker Olivier Assayas and former culture minister Frederic Mitterrand.

"A brilliant and inventive creator in the 1980s, Jeff Koons has since become the emblem of industrial art which is spectacular and speculative," the letter states.

But if the goal is to honour the victims of the deadliest terror attack ever on French soil, the text says, "shouldn't there be a call for submissions, as is usually the case, with an opportunity given to French artists?"

It also says the site for the work is nowhere near the Stade de France nor the Bataclan concert hall and nearby bars and restaurants where jihadist attackers killed a total of 130 people.

Private donors financed the sculpture's three-million-euro price tag, but taxpayers are on the hook for work required to reinforce the ground supporting the bronze, stainless steel and aluminium work, the text says.

Koons, who is known for toying with objects from popular culture, said it was designed as an offering in memory of the victims and as a symbol of optimism, in an effort to help Parisians overcome the tragedy that struck the city.

Other signatories of the letter include the artists Christian Boltanski and Jean-Luc Moulene, and Emilie Cariou, a lawmaker in President Emmanuel Macron's LREM party and vice president of parliament's finances commission.

More about France, Attacks, Art
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Microsoft launches new education PCs and apps from $189
Philippine volcano rains ash, violent eruption feared
Puigdemont candidate for Catalan president, escapes EU warrant
Jihadist corpses poison life in Iraq's Mosul
Essential Science: Zero emission vehicles are on the horizon
Tillerson defends strained 'special relationship' on UK visit
German serial killer nurse charged with 97 more murders
Op-Ed: Bitcoin price recovers to break through $13,000 briefly Jan. 20
Google launches service to automate machine learning
No end to eyesores at Taj Mahal as repair work drags on